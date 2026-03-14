Perbak Capital Partners LLP Takes $1.22 Million Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Perbak Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 208,116,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,891,773,000 after acquiring an additional 896,837 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at $1,162,802,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.1% during the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 22,635,179 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $665,474,000 after acquiring an additional 670,856 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,165,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $627,502,000 after purchasing an additional 216,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,551,759 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $468,588,000 after purchasing an additional 205,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

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Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI stock opened at $33.40 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $23.94 and a one year high of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.68.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.40%.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, Director William A. Smith acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.75 per share, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 31,087 shares in the company, valued at $924,838.25. This trade represents a 10.68% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Patrick Michels sold 20,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 139,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,840. This represents a 12.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 46,498 shares of company stock worth $1,418,248 in the last three months. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Kinder Morgan this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target to $35 and kept an overweight rating, signaling roughly 4.8% upside from current levels and giving the stock a bullish catalyst. Wells Fargo price target raise

Wells Fargo raised its price target to $35 and kept an rating, signaling roughly 4.8% upside from current levels and giving the stock a bullish catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Analysis pieces highlight a potential tailwind from the AI/data?center buildout, which is increasing on?site power demand and could boost natural?gas consumption and pipeline volumes — a medium-term demand positive for KMI. Data Center Boom Drives Natural Gas Use

Analysis pieces highlight a potential tailwind from the AI/data?center buildout, which is increasing on?site power demand and could boost natural?gas consumption and pipeline volumes — a medium-term demand positive for KMI. Positive Sentiment: Zacks and Yahoo Finance note KMI is a “trending” stock among retail readers, which can increase order flow and short?term liquidity and keep the name in focus for investors. KMI Trending Stock (Zacks)

Zacks and Yahoo Finance note KMI is a “trending” stock among retail readers, which can increase order flow and short?term liquidity and keep the name in focus for investors. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage highlighting long?term historical returns (e.g., Benzinga’s “If you invested $1,000…” retrospective) can attract buy?and?hold investors but is unlikely to change near?term fundamentals. 5?Year Performance Retrospective

Coverage highlighting long?term historical returns (e.g., Benzinga’s “If you invested $1,000…” retrospective) can attract buy?and?hold investors but is unlikely to change near?term fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Forbes’ billionaire list mentions (Kinder family wealth rising) generate positive PR but have limited direct impact on operations or cash flow. Forbes 2026 World’s Billionaires

Forbes’ billionaire list mentions (Kinder family wealth rising) generate positive PR but have limited direct impact on operations or cash flow. Negative Sentiment: Stifel raised its target to $33 but kept a hold rating; that target implies limited or slight downside from current prices and reflects caution among some analysts about meaningful near?term upside. Stifel price target raise

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday, February 20th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company’s assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan’s operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

Further Reading

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