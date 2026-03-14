Perbak Capital Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 21,177 Brunswick Corporation $BC

Perbak Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Brunswick by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,494,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,003,000 after purchasing an additional 11,777 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,749,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,879,000 after buying an additional 54,838 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,302,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,637,000 after buying an additional 830,451 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,852,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,124,000 after acquiring an additional 44,431 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,700,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,518,000 after acquiring an additional 700,447 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BC shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Griffin Securities set a $76.00 target price on Brunswick in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $115.00 target price on Brunswick and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Seaport Research Partners upgraded Brunswick to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $85.00 price target on Brunswick in a report on Friday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

Brunswick Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of BC stock opened at $68.90 on Friday. Brunswick Corporation has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $90.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 2.56%.The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brunswick Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -83.02%.

Insider Activity at Brunswick

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 4,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.38, for a total transaction of $435,239.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 39,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,472,481.20. This trade represents a 11.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 38,266 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $3,312,304.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 271,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,472,388.64. This trade represents a 12.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brunswick Company Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 1845 by John Moses Brunswick, Brunswick Corporation is a global leader in recreation products. Headquartered in Mettawa, Illinois, the company has evolved from its origins as a billiard table manufacturer into a diversified supplier of leisure equipment, serving both consumer and commercial markets around the world.

Brunswick operates through two primary segments: Marine and Bowling & Billiards. In its Marine segment, the company designs, manufactures and distributes recreational boats, outboard engines and aftermarket parts under recognized brands such as Sea Ray, Bayliner and Mercury Marine.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.