Perbak Capital Partners LLP Buys 43,815 Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. $DHT

Perbak Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,985 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 43,815 shares during the quarter. Perbak Capital Partners LLP owned 0.07% of DHT worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in DHT by 0.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,393 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DHT by 101.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DHT by 91.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of DHT by 4.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 37,567 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in DHT by 190.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DHT shares. Dnb Carnegie cut shares of DHT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of DHT in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of DHT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

DHT Price Performance

Shares of DHT stock opened at $16.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of -0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.51 and a 200 day moving average of $13.53. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $20.55.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The shipping company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.96 million. DHT had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

DHT Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 19th. This is a positive change from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. DHT’s payout ratio is presently 125.19%.

DHT Profile

(Free Report)

DHT Holdings, Inc (NYSE: DHT) is a Bermuda-based independent crude oil tanker company that provides seaborne transportation of crude oil on a worldwide basis. The company’s core business involves the ownership and operation of a modern fleet of Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs) and Suezmax tankers, which are chartered to oil producers, trading houses and national oil companies. Through spot charters, time-charters and tanker pooling arrangements, DHT connects crude oil exporters with refining hubs in Asia, Europe, North America and other global markets.

Founded in 2005 and listed on the New York Stock Exchange later that year, DHT has grown its presence in the maritime sector by focusing on operational efficiency and disciplined capital management.

See Also

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