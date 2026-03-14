Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) Director Sells $2,363,000.00 in Stock

Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) Director William Thorndike, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $2,363,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,635,656 shares in the company, valued at $204,060,551.28. This represents a 1.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Perimeter Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of PRM stock opened at $22.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.16. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $29.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $102.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.05 million. Perimeter Solutions had a positive return on equity of 17.82% and a negative net margin of 31.61%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Perimeter Solutions
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 target price on Perimeter Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Perimeter Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Perimeter Solutions from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d-)” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Perimeter Solutions from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Perimeter Solutions
About Perimeter Solutions
Perimeter Solutions Ltd. (NYSE: PRM) is a global specialty chemicals company focused on delivering performance-driven solutions for the oil and gas, coatings, plastics, water treatment and packaging markets. Established as an independent publicly traded company in December 2019 following its spin-off from NewMarket Corporation, Perimeter Solutions has positioned itself as a leading provider of highly engineered chemical products designed to optimize upstream oil recovery, protect infrastructure and enhance the performance of industrial processes.
The company’s core product portfolio spans several key segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Perimeter Solutions
- A personal warning from Martin Weiss (Please read)
- SpaceX IPO Confirmed: Claim Your Stake Today
- Iran isn’t the real war
- This coin has everything going for it
- Only 500 people today…
Receive News & Ratings for Perimeter Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perimeter Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.