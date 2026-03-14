Goldstream Capital Management Ltd Sells 6,103 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Goldstream Capital Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,546 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,103 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks comprises approximately 0.6% of Goldstream Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 2,118.2% in the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 979.2% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ANET shares. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.47.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kenneth Duda sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.44, for a total value of $4,558,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,301.44. The trade was a 71.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $1,123,440.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,967.12. The trade was a 44.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 196,237 shares of company stock worth $25,865,760 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Arista Networks Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $133.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.30. The company has a market capitalization of $167.96 billion, a PE ratio of 48.43, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.46. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $164.94.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.37% and a net margin of 38.99%.The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista’s offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista’s product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company’s hardware platforms.

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