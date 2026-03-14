Fundsmith LLP Trims Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Fundsmith LLP lessened its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,610,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,832 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories makes up 8.4% of Fundsmith LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Fundsmith LLP’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,667,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 10.4% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 26.8% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,335,000 after buying an additional 8,028 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,315.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.
IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance
NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $573.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $658.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $666.52. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.14 and a 1 year high of $769.98.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
IDXX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $775.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 9th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $830.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $750.00 to $730.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $783.33.
View Our Latest Stock Report on IDXX
Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories
In other news, EVP George Fennell sold 11,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.72, for a total value of $7,337,038.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,352,730.56. This represents a 53.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 23,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $657.55, for a total transaction of $15,338,011.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 83,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,975,125.30. This trade represents a 21.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,957 shares of company stock valued at $29,862,109. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc (NASDAQ: IDXX) is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.
IDEXX’s product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.
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