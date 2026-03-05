Morgan Stanley Cuts Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Price Target to $26.00

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DCBO. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Docebo from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Docebo from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. ATB Cormark Capital Markets upgraded Docebo to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Docebo from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.92.

Shares of DCBO opened at $18.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.57 and a 200-day moving average of $23.83. Docebo has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $33.70. The company has a market cap of $534.65 million, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Docebo by 467.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 158,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 130,419 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Docebo by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 399,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,577,000 after purchasing an additional 70,827 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Docebo by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Docebo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Docebo by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 86,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares in the last quarter. 53.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Docebo is a cloud-based learning management system (LMS) provider that offers enterprise organizations a comprehensive platform for employee, customer and partner training. The company’s software is designed to streamline learning and development with features such as AI-powered content recommendations, automated learning paths and social collaboration tools. Docebo’s platform supports multiple languages and integrates with a variety of third-party applications, enabling businesses to deliver training at scale across different departments and regions.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Docebo has expanded its footprint to serve customers in North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific region.

