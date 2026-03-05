Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $14.50 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Monday, January 19th. Zacks Research raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley Financial raised their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

NYSE EXK opened at $12.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Endeavour Silver has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $15.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 27.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $172.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXK. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the second quarter worth $41,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 389.6% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,583 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Andina Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp. is a Vancouver-based precious metals mining company focused on the acquisition, development and operation of silver and gold properties in Mexico. Publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker EXK, the company has positioned itself as a mid-tier producer with a portfolio of high-grade, operating mines and exploration assets in key mineral belts.

Endeavour Silver’s core business activities revolve around four principal underground mines located in the states of Durango, Zacatecas, Guanajuato and Jalisco.

