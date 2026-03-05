Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Cut to “Hold” at Argus

Argus downgraded shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PINS. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Loop Capital cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 13th. HSBC lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.90 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and nineteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.87.

Pinterest Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $19.37 on Monday. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $39.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.11. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). Pinterest had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinterest will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pinterest news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 22,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $590,151.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 540,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,973,657.88. This represents a 4.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Malik Ducard sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $155,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 699,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,096,129.78. This trade represents a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,407 shares of company stock valued at $855,925. Corporate insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinterest

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Pinterest by 2,017.3% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. MidFirst Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,951,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,412,000 after acquiring an additional 730,358 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 17,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 9,598 shares during the period. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 14,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Pinterest

Here are the key news stories impacting Pinterest this week:

Positive Sentiment: Elliott Investment Management is making a $1 billion strategic equity investment in Pinterest; Pinterest said it will use the proceeds for share repurchases, signaling activist support and a capital-return focus. Read More.

Elliott Investment Management is making a $1 billion strategic equity investment in Pinterest; Pinterest said it will use the proceeds for share repurchases, signaling activist support and a capital-return focus. Read More. Positive Sentiment: The stock sharply rallied on the announcement (reports of a ~9–10% pop), reflecting investor enthusiasm for Elliott’s involvement and the buyback-driven reduction in float. Read More.

The stock sharply rallied on the announcement (reports of a ~9–10% pop), reflecting investor enthusiasm for Elliott’s involvement and the buyback-driven reduction in float. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Company stated it will execute a $1.0B accelerated share repurchase (ASR) and flagged near-term repurchases; press coverage varies on total program size (press release cites ~$2B near-term while some outlets report a $3.5B program). Monitor official filings for precise amounts and timing. Read More.

Company stated it will execute a $1.0B accelerated share repurchase (ASR) and flagged near-term repurchases; press coverage varies on total program size (press release cites ~$2B near-term while some outlets report a $3.5B program). Monitor official filings for precise amounts and timing. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating with a $20 price target (roughly a low-single-digit upside from current levels), which is in line with the cautious market view despite the Elliott deal. Read More.

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating with a $20 price target (roughly a low-single-digit upside from current levels), which is in line with the cautious market view despite the Elliott deal. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Pomerantz LLP has opened an investor investigation into Pinterest, which could signal potential litigation risk and create headline volatility. Investors should watch for any filings that detail alleged claims. Read More.

Pomerantz LLP has opened an investor investigation into Pinterest, which could signal potential litigation risk and create headline volatility. Investors should watch for any filings that detail alleged claims. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Argus lowered its rating to “Hold,” adding downward analyst pressure despite the Elliott backing—another sign that some analysts remain cautious on the stock’s medium-term outlook. Read More.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates a visual discovery platform that helps users find inspiration and ideas for projects ranging from home design and fashion to cooking and travel. Users create and curate “Pins” — images or videos linked to content — organized on thematic boards. The service is available through its website and mobile applications and emphasizes personalized recommendations and visual search to surface relevant content based on user interests.

The company’s primary revenue model is advertising, offering promoted content formats that integrate into user feeds and search results.

