Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Director Sells $51,330.00 in Stock

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) Director Brian Posner sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $51,330.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,220. The trade was a 60.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 0.6%

NASDAQ:ACGL traded down $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $94.22. 2,142,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,046,837. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.00. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $82.44 and a 52 week high of $103.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.40.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.64. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 22.07%.The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Arch Capital Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at about $441,551,000. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth about $210,856,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 409.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,835,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $257,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,147 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 184.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,670,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $256,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,487 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,683,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACGL. Mizuho increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Roth Mkm set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Evercore set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $125.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, January 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ACGL

Arch Capital Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Arch Capital Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sector/firm coverage highlights Arch as a defensive, specialty-insurance name with strong 2025 results (solid underwriting, rising investment income) that can appeal to investors seeking stability; this supports longer-term demand for ACGL shares.

Sector/firm coverage highlights Arch as a defensive, specialty-insurance name with strong 2025 results (solid underwriting, rising investment income) that can appeal to investors seeking stability; this supports longer-term demand for ACGL shares. Neutral Sentiment: Arch presented at the RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions conference — investor outreach can help clarify outlook and underwriting trends but usually has neutral near-term impact unless new guidance is announced. RBC Conference Transcript

Arch presented at the RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions conference — investor outreach can help clarify outlook and underwriting trends but usually has neutral near-term impact unless new guidance is announced. Neutral Sentiment: Arch also posted a slide presentation from the AIFA conference — useful for institutional investors but unlikely to move the tape materially on its own. AIFA Slideshow

Arch also posted a slide presentation from the AIFA conference — useful for institutional investors but unlikely to move the tape materially on its own. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short-interest numbers show 0 shares / 0.0 days to cover — this is almost certainly a reporting anomaly and should not be read as a true rise or fall in bearish positioning until validated by exchanges/short-data vendors.

Reported short-interest numbers show 0 shares / 0.0 days to cover — this is almost certainly a reporting anomaly and should not be read as a true rise or fall in bearish positioning until validated by exchanges/short-data vendors. Negative Sentiment: CEO Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 21,930 shares (~$2.11M at ~ $96.31 avg), reducing his stake ~2.45%; significant insider selling by the CEO can pressure sentiment even if sales are routine (diversification/tax reasons). CEO Form 4

CEO Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 21,930 shares (~$2.11M at ~ $96.31 avg), reducing his stake ~2.45%; significant insider selling by the CEO can pressure sentiment even if sales are routine (diversification/tax reasons). Negative Sentiment: Another insider, David Gansberg, sold 5,907 shares (~$569k at ~$96.37 avg), trimming his holding ~1.72%; additional insider sales amplify negative signaling. Gansberg Form 4

Another insider, David Gansberg, sold 5,907 shares (~$569k at ~$96.37 avg), trimming his holding ~1.72%; additional insider sales amplify negative signaling. Negative Sentiment: Director Brian S. Posner sold 3,000 shares and reduced his position by 60% (reported avg price $17.11) — the price shown looks inconsistent with ACGL’s trading range and may reflect a reporting/unit issue, but the large percentage cut is notable and may spook some investors. Posner Form 4

Director Brian S. Posner sold 3,000 shares and reduced his position by 60% (reported avg price $17.11) — the price shown looks inconsistent with ACGL’s trading range and may reflect a reporting/unit issue, but the large percentage cut is notable and may spook some investors. Negative Sentiment: Press/analyst items note the stock has pulled back since the February earnings print and recently underperformed the market — short-term weakness can reflect profit-taking after strong results and higher yields already priced into the stock. Zacks: Fell More Than Market Zacks: Down Since Earnings

About Arch Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: ACGL) is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that underwrites a broad range of property and casualty, mortgage, and specialty risk products. The company operates through a group of underwriting subsidiaries and platforms to provide insurance, reinsurance and related risk solutions tailored to commercial, institutional and individual clients.

Arch’s product mix includes treaty and facultative reinsurance, primary casualty and property insurance, mortgage insurance and other specialty lines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.