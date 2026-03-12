Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) SVP Eric Fisher Sells 400 Shares

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) SVP Eric Fisher sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.60, for a total value of $95,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Valero Energy Price Performance

NYSE:VLO traded up $4.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $235.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,978,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,650,706. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70. Valero Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $99.00 and a 52 week high of $240.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.55. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 1.91%.The firm had revenue of $30.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 5th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 5th. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 62.83%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $203.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down from $198.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VLO

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larry Mathis Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 235,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,264,000 after purchasing an additional 12,295 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 685,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,543,000 after purchasing an additional 158,470 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Valero Energy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Valero Energy this week:

About Valero Energy

(Get Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation is a San Antonio, Texas–based integrated downstream energy company that manufactures and markets transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks and other industrial products. The company’s operations focus on refining crude oil into finished fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, as well as producing asphalt and other refined product streams for commercial and industrial customers.

In addition to refining, Valero has significant operations in renewable fuels, including the production of ethanol and other biofuels, and it manages an extensive logistics network of pipelines, terminals, rail and marine assets to move feedstocks and finished products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.