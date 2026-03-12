Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $31.08 and traded as high as $33.99. Flanigan’s Enterprises shares last traded at $33.74, with a volume of 715 shares trading hands.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Trading Up 3.2%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.12. The company has a market capitalization of $64.02 million, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.29.

Get Flanigan's Enterprises alerts:

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Flanigan’s Enterprises

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flanigan’s Enterprises

In related news, CEO James Flanigan II purchased 866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 980,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,429,880. The trade was a 0.09% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 62.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Flanigan’s Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $249,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 3.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

About Flanigan’s Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc operates as a regional distributor of beer, wine and distilled spirits, serving a range of retail and on-premise accounts throughout Florida. The company manages a network of wholesale distribution centers and provides a portfolio of both domestic and imported beverage brands. Through its Beverage Distribution & Logistics segment, Flanigan’s delivers products to grocery stores, convenience markets, restaurants, bars and clubs, leveraging its industry relationships to secure a diverse assortment of products for its customers.

To support its distribution operations, Flanigan’s Enterprises maintains warehousing, transportation and inventory management capabilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.