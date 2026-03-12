Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $31.08 and traded as high as $33.99. Flanigan’s Enterprises shares last traded at $33.74, with a volume of 715 shares trading hands.
Flanigan’s Enterprises Trading Up 3.2%
The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.12. The company has a market capitalization of $64.02 million, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.29.
Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Flanigan’s Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $249,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 3.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.03% of the company’s stock.
Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc operates as a regional distributor of beer, wine and distilled spirits, serving a range of retail and on-premise accounts throughout Florida. The company manages a network of wholesale distribution centers and provides a portfolio of both domestic and imported beverage brands. Through its Beverage Distribution & Logistics segment, Flanigan’s delivers products to grocery stores, convenience markets, restaurants, bars and clubs, leveraging its industry relationships to secure a diverse assortment of products for its customers.
To support its distribution operations, Flanigan’s Enterprises maintains warehousing, transportation and inventory management capabilities.
