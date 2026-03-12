Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Dorel Industries Inc. (TSE:DII.B – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.68 and traded as high as C$1.93. Dorel Industries shares last traded at C$1.80, with a volume of 34,727 shares trading hands.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dorel Industries from C$1.50 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$57.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.70, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.84 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.68.

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$361.20 million during the quarter. Dorel Industries had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.11%. On average, analysts expect that Dorel Industries Inc. will post 0.7015306 EPS for the current year.

Dorel Industries Inc is a Canadian company that sells juvenile products and furniture. Its segments include Dorel Home and Dorel Juvenile. Dorel Home segment is engaged in the design, sourcing, manufacturing, and distribution of ready-to-assemble furniture and home furnishings which include metal folding furniture, futons, children’s furniture, step stools, hand trucks, ladders, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture items. Dorel Juvenile segment is engaged in the design, sourcing, manufacturing, distribution, and retail of children’s accessories which include infant car seats, strollers, high chairs, and infant health and safety aids.

