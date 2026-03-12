Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMAT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMAT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 7,240 shares, a growth of 301.3% from the February 12th total of 1,804 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,726 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 27,726 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X Disruptive Materials ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Disruptive Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Disruptive Materials ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Global X Disruptive Materials ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Global X Disruptive Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Disruptive Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $368,000. 5.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global X Disruptive Materials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DMAT traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.47. 13,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,756. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.23. Global X Disruptive Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $36.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,734.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Global X Disruptive Materials ETF Dividend Announcement

About Global X Disruptive Materials ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a $0.0495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 35.0%. Global X Disruptive Materials ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,624.29%.

The Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (DMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Disruptive Materials index. The fund is passively managed to track a market cap-weighted index of global stocks that produce metals and other materials associated with disruptive technologies. DMAT was launched on Jan 24, 2022 and is managed by Global X.

