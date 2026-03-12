Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.21 and traded as high as C$17.00. Acadian Timber shares last traded at C$16.97, with a volume of 4,941 shares traded.

Acadian Timber Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$310.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$16.59 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.77.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported C$2.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$21.98 million during the quarter. Acadian Timber had a net margin of 56.32% and a return on equity of 14.25%. On average, analysts anticipate that Acadian Timber Corp. will post 1.0095345 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Acadian Timber

Acadian Timber Corp is a Canada-based supplier of primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company’s operating segments include NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. It generates maximum revenue from the NB Timberlands segment. The company’s product includes softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood and biomass by-products.

