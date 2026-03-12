Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) Plans $0.59 Quarterly Dividend

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share on Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th.
Dollar General has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years. Dollar General has a dividend payout ratio of 37.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Dollar General to earn $5.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.5%.
Dollar General Stock Performance
DG stock traded down $9.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $135.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,683,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,186,263. The stock has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.40. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $76.44 and a 1 year high of $158.23.
About Dollar General
Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation’s prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.
Dollar General’s stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.
