Acme United Co. (NYSE:ACU) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Acme United Co. (NYSE:ACU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

Acme United has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Acme United has a payout ratio of 37.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of ACU stock traded down $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $42.67. The company had a trading volume of 12,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,714. The firm has a market cap of $162.44 million, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.71. Acme United has a twelve month low of $35.31 and a twelve month high of $46.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Acme United Corporation is a diversified manufacturer and marketer of cutting, measuring and safety products designed for consumer, professional and industrial end markets. The company’s product portfolio spans shears, scissors, cutters, rulers, pencil sharpeners, first aid kits and medical products, as well as fishing knives, survival tools and related accessories. Acme United serves a wide range of end?use channels, including office supply, school, hardware, mass merchandise and sporting goods retail.

Founded in the 19th century and headquartered in Shelton, Connecticut, Acme United operates through a collection of well?established brands.

