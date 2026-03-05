Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSF) Short Interest Update

Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 13,770 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the January 29th total of 16,267 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Vossloh Stock Performance

Shares of VOSSF opened at $94.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.80. Vossloh has a 1-year low of $80.50 and a 1-year high of $95.62.

Vossloh Company Profile

Vossloh AG is a Germany-based provider of rail infrastructure products and services, serving the global rail industry. The company specializes in the development, manufacturing and distribution of rail fastening systems and turnouts, designed to ensure safe and reliable track operation. In addition to core fastening solutions, Vossloh offers rail maintenance equipment, including grinding and milling machinery, along with lightweight diesel locomotives and components for urban transport networks.

Founded in 1883 as an ironworks in Werdohl, North Rhine-Westphalia, Vossloh has grown through strategic acquisitions and technological innovation.

