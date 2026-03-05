Davis Commodities Stock to Reverse Split on Monday, March 9th (NASDAQ:DTCK)

Shares of Davis Commodities Limited (NASDAQ:DTCK – Free Report) are set to reverse split on the morning of Monday, March 9th. The 1-20 reverse split was recently announced. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Sunday, March 8th.
Davis Commodities Price Performance
DTCK stock opened at $0.09 on Thursday. Davis Commodities has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.99.
Davis Commodities (NASDAQ:DTCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 23rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $47.52 million during the quarter.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of Davis Commodities
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Davis Commodities stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Davis Commodities Limited (NASDAQ:DTCK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 121,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.44% of Davis Commodities at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.
Davis Commodities Company Profile
Davis Commodities, Inc is a merchant and supply chain management company specializing in agricultural commodities. Through its subsidiaries, the company sources, trades, and distributes products such as grains, oilseeds, coffee, sugar and related derivatives. Davis offers end-to-end solutions that include risk management, financing, quality control and logistics services to a diverse base of growers, processors and food manufacturers.
Founded in 2019, Davis Commodities completed its initial public offering on the Nasdaq under the ticker DTCK in 2020.
