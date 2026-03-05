Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Price Target Raised to $482.00

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $413.00 to $482.00 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Research downgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Sterling Infrastructure from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $486.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Infrastructure and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sterling Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.33.

Shares of STRL opened at $420.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $372.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.02. Sterling Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $96.34 and a twelve month high of $477.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $755.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.41 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 32.82%. Sterling Infrastructure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.450-14.050 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Infrastructure announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 12th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, Director Dwayne Andree Wilson sold 2,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,162,150. This trade represents a 16.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dana C. O’brien sold 2,000 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $820,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,714,180. This represents a 14.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,860 shares of company stock worth $2,611,000. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 76.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 535.7% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 89 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc (NASDAQ: STRL) is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of essential infrastructure products serving municipal, utility and industrial customers across North America. Through its network of wholly owned subsidiaries, the company designs, engineers and produces a wide range of cast and fabricated solutions tailored to the needs of the waterworks, natural gas, telecommunications, electric, traffic safety and parks & recreation markets.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses ductile iron and composite fittings, valve boxes, manhole frames and covers, water and gas meter sets, street light poles and mounting accessories, traffic sign posts with breakaway systems, bollards and related system components.

