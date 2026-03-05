Critical Comparison: Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) versus Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A (NASDAQ:LLYVA)

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) and Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Lumen Technologies and Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lumen Technologies 1 6 0 1 2.13 Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A 1 1 0 0 1.50

Lumen Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $7.25, suggesting a potential upside of 4.17%. Given Lumen Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lumen Technologies is more favorable than Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Lumen Technologies has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Lumen Technologies and Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lumen Technologies $12.40 billion 0.57 -$1.74 billion ($1.74) -4.00 Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A N/A N/A N/A ($0.52) -182.17

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lumen Technologies. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lumen Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Lumen Technologies and Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lumen Technologies -14.02% -158.40% -0.37% Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.2% of Lumen Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Lumen Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lumen Technologies beats Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc., a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions. The company also provides high speed and lower speed broadband service to residential and small business customers; local and long-distance voice services, professional services, and other ancillary services; and federal broadband and state support programs. It serves its products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands. The company was formerly known as CenturyLink, Inc. and changed its name to Lumen Technologies, Inc. in September 2020. Lumen Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Monroe, Louisiana.

About Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

