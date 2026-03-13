Linde (NASDAQ:LIN) VP Guillermo Bichara Sells 4,357 Shares of Stock

Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) VP Guillermo Bichara sold 4,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.79, for a total value of $2,094,802.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 22,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,643,729.02. This represents a 16.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Guillermo Bichara also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, February 17th, Guillermo Bichara sold 9,455 shares of Linde stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.45, for a total value of $4,542,654.75.

Linde Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of LIN stock traded up $6.52 on Friday, hitting $496.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,042,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,422. Linde PLC has a one year low of $387.78 and a one year high of $510.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $466.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $450.38. The company has a market cap of $230.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Linde Increases Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.02. Linde had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The company had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Linde has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.400-17.900 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho set a $525.00 price target on Linde in a report on Friday, February 6th. CICC Research started coverage on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Linde from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $540.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LIN

Institutional Trading of Linde

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in Linde in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. YANKCOM Partnership boosted its stake in Linde by 195.2% in the 3rd quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 62 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

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Linde (NASDAQ: LIN) is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany’s Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde’s business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher?value specialty and electronic gases.

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