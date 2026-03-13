Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO) Major Shareholder Edward Mathers Acquires 207,100 Shares of Stock

Korro Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Edward Mathers bought 207,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $2,300,881.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 1,297,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,419,591.23. The trade was a 18.99% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Korro Bio Stock Up 12.6%

Korro Bio stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.95. The stock had a trading volume of 552,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,193. The firm has a market cap of $121.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.98. Korro Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $55.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average of $20.23.

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Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($5.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.93) by ($3.39). Korro Bio had a negative net margin of 1,199.53% and a negative return on equity of 68.87%. The business had revenue of $1.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43 million. Equities research analysts predict that Korro Bio, Inc. will post -9.52 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Korro Bio

Positive Sentiment: Raymond James upgraded KRRO from “market perform” to “outperform” and set a $23 price target (~74% upside vs. the recent share level), which can attract momentum buyers and institutional interest. Raymond James Upgrade

Raymond James upgraded KRRO from “market perform” to “outperform” and set a $23 price target (~74% upside vs. the recent share level), which can attract momentum buyers and institutional interest. Positive Sentiment: Multiple large shareholders and investors (including Enterprise Associates/NEA?17, Forest Baskett, Scott Sandell and others) disclosed purchases of ~207,100 shares each at about $11.11 (~$2.3M per filing), increasing their stakes — a strong insider/major?holder vote of confidence that can support the stock. Insider / Major Holder Buys

Multiple large shareholders and investors (including Enterprise Associates/NEA?17, Forest Baskett, Scott Sandell and others) disclosed purchases of ~207,100 shares each at about $11.11 (~$2.3M per filing), increasing their stakes — a strong insider/major?holder vote of confidence that can support the stock. Positive Sentiment: Corporate update: Korro nominated KRRO?121 for potential treatment of hyperammonemia, is advancing a GalNAc candidate for alpha?1 antitrypsin deficiency (on track for a development candidate nomination in Q2 2026), and completed an oversubscribed $85M private placement — management says cash runway now extends into H2 2028, reducing near?term financing risk. Corporate Update & Cash Raise

Corporate update: Korro nominated KRRO?121 for potential treatment of hyperammonemia, is advancing a GalNAc candidate for alpha?1 antitrypsin deficiency (on track for a development candidate nomination in Q2 2026), and completed an oversubscribed $85M private placement — management says cash runway now extends into H2 2028, reducing near?term financing risk. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue modestly beat expectations ($1.29M vs. ~$0.42M est.), showing some commercial or other revenue pickup, but the dollar amounts are small relative to R&D burn — limited immediate impact on profitability. Earnings Press Release

Revenue modestly beat expectations ($1.29M vs. ~$0.42M est.), showing some commercial or other revenue pickup, but the dollar amounts are small relative to R&D burn — limited immediate impact on profitability. Negative Sentiment: Large quarterly loss: KRRO reported a Q4 EPS loss of ($5.32) vs. consensus (~($1.93)), driving very negative margins and return?on?equity metrics — a reminder of high execution risk and binary clinical development outcomes that can trigger volatility. Q4 Results & EPS Miss

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Here are the key news stories impacting Korro Bio this week:

KRRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Korro Bio from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Korro Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Korro Bio in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Korro Bio in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, William Blair raised Korro Bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KRRO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Korro Bio

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Korro Bio in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Korro Bio by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Korro Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Jain Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Korro Bio in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Korro Bio by 241.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,027 shares in the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Korro Bio Company Profile

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Korro Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on harnessing advanced protein engineering and synthetic biology to develop novel enzyme therapies and live microbial therapeutics. The company’s proprietary platform integrates directed evolution, high-throughput screening and computational design to optimize biological catalysts for a wide range of applications. By combining machine learning with experimental biology, Korro Bio seeks to accelerate the discovery and development of next-generation treatments for rare genetic disorders and complex metabolic diseases.

The company’s pipeline features both engineered enzyme therapeutics and live biotherapeutics.

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