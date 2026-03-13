Piper Sandler Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Stock

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $132.00 to $133.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dollar General from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Truist Financial set a $139.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.52.

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Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.38. 1,180,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,143,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.23. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $77.52 and a 12 month high of $158.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.48.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 3.03%.The company had revenue of $10.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In related news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.89, for a total transaction of $1,011,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 73,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,913,335.88. This represents a 9.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan D. Wheeler sold 9,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.32, for a total value of $1,322,888.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,016,959.40. This represents a 30.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 19,558 shares of company stock worth $2,638,868 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. World Investment Advisors bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. Meadowbrook Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Advisortrust Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $556,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 9,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Provident Fund Board bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $77,783,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

More Dollar General News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dollar General this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat on revenue and EPS, with margin improvement — DG reported $1.93 EPS vs. estimates ~ $1.57 and revenue of $10.91B (same-store sales +4.3%), driven by traffic gains and cost actions that widened margins. Business Wire: Q4 Results

Q4 beat on revenue and EPS, with margin improvement — DG reported $1.93 EPS vs. estimates ~ $1.57 and revenue of $10.91B (same-store sales +4.3%), driven by traffic gains and cost actions that widened margins. Positive Sentiment: FY24/26 guidance nuance — management provided EPS guidance that is above some estimates (FY 2026 EPS range 7.10–7.35) and emphasized margin momentum, factors that support medium-term cash generation and dividends. Business Wire: Guidance

FY24/26 guidance nuance — management provided EPS guidance that is above some estimates (FY 2026 EPS range 7.10–7.35) and emphasized margin momentum, factors that support medium-term cash generation and dividends. Positive Sentiment: Institutional buying and technical support — some market commentary notes institutions have been buying the dip and technical indicators showed a quick recovery to key support levels, providing upside support into any rebound. MarketBeat: Technical / Institutional Note

Institutional buying and technical support — some market commentary notes institutions have been buying the dip and technical indicators showed a quick recovery to key support levels, providing upside support into any rebound. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst reactions — coverage after earnings is mixed: some firms maintained hold/neutral stances citing limited incremental margin upside, while others kept buys but trimmed targets. That leaves analyst consensus lukewarm. TipRanks: Mixed Signals

Mixed analyst reactions — coverage after earnings is mixed: some firms maintained hold/neutral stances citing limited incremental margin upside, while others kept buys but trimmed targets. That leaves analyst consensus lukewarm. Neutral Sentiment: Selective bullish notes remain — Guggenheim kept a Buy rating even after trimming its PT to $160, signaling some analysts still see upside despite the cautious tone. StreetInsider: Guggenheim PT

Selective bullish notes remain — Guggenheim kept a Buy rating even after trimming its PT to $160, signaling some analysts still see upside despite the cautious tone. Negative Sentiment: Cautious sales outlook pressured the stock — management guided to slower comparable/annual sales growth for fiscal 2026 (below consensus) and signaled muted top-line momentum as consumers hunt bargains and shift to other retailers. That guidance is the primary reason the beat didn’t lift the share price. Reuters: Forecast Below Estimates

Cautious sales outlook pressured the stock — management guided to slower comparable/annual sales growth for fiscal 2026 (below consensus) and signaled muted top-line momentum as consumers hunt bargains and shift to other retailers. That guidance is the primary reason the beat didn’t lift the share price. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrades and target cuts — several brokers trimmed targets or reiterated hold ratings (e.g., Morgan Stanley cut its PT to $150 and kept equal-weight), which trimmed investor enthusiasm and contributed to selling pressure. Benzinga: Analyst PT Changes

Analyst downgrades and target cuts — several brokers trimmed targets or reiterated hold ratings (e.g., Morgan Stanley cut its PT to $150 and kept equal-weight), which trimmed investor enthusiasm and contributed to selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Immediate market reaction: shares sold off despite the beat — commentary from market outlets highlights that the combination of weaker sales guidance and macro volatility led to the post-earnings decline, a familiar “good quarter, cautious outlook” outcome. Fool: Stock Dips After Guidance

About Dollar General

(Get Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation’s prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General’s stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

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