Savills (LON:SVS) Insider Stacey Cartwright Buys 5,017 Shares

Savills plc (LON:SVS – Get Free Report) insider Stacey Cartwright purchased 5,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 933 per share, with a total value of £46,808.61.

Savills Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of Savills stock traded down GBX 29 on Friday, hitting GBX 901. The company had a trading volume of 650,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,281. Savills plc has a 1 year low of GBX 858.89 and a 1 year high of GBX 1,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.42, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,031.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 993.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.25.

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Savills (LON:SVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 77.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Savills had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 2.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Savills plc will post 76.1455526 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Savills in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,180.

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About Savills

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Founded in the UK in 1855, Savills is one of the world’s leading property agents. Our experience and expertise spans the globe, with 600 offices across the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Africa and the Middle East.

Our scale gives us wide-ranging specialist and local knowledge, and we take pride in providing best-in-class advice as we help individuals, businesses and institutions make better property decisions.

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