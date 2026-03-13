Man Group (LON:EMG) Insider Robyn Grew Sells 210,263 Shares

Man Group Plc (LON:EMG – Get Free Report) insider Robyn Grew sold 210,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 256, for a total value of £538,273.28.

Man Group Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of EMG stock traded down GBX 1 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 251.60. 1,315,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,638,586. Man Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 150.40 and a 52-week high of GBX 281. The stock has a market cap of £2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.55, a current ratio of 33.63 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 261.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 218.67.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Man Group from GBX 190 to GBX 275 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Man Group from GBX 240 to GBX 280 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Man Group from GBX 188 to GBX 209 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 253.50.

Man Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

With a heritage in aiming to deliver attractive performance and tailored client solutions, Man Group is a highly active investment manager, powered by cutting edge investment technology. As a manager of millions of savers’ capital, we have a responsibility as stewards of those investments to create a better, more sustainable future for investors and society. Our quantitative expertise and data-driven culture means we believe Man Group is in a unique position to uncover the opportunities of the future.

Our five investment management businesses leverage our robust infrastructure to provide a diverse range of strategies across investment approaches, styles and asset classes.

We continuously invest in talent, technology and research as we strive to deliver the best results for our clients.

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