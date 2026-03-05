Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Raised to $765.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $745.00 to $765.00 in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on REGN. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $865.00 target price (up from $750.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $820.00 to $818.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $627.00 to $860.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $768.00 to $769.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $796.52.

REGN opened at $787.50 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $771.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $686.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $476.49 and a 52-week high of $821.11. The company has a market cap of $83.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.74 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.41% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $12.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

In other news, SVP Jason Pitofsky sold 2,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.52, for a total transaction of $1,585,066.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,837.44. This trade represents a 32.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,638 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.33, for a total transaction of $1,279,818.54. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,604.99. The trade was a 49.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 5,274 shares of company stock valued at $4,142,738 in the last ninety days. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rexford Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. now owns 288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

