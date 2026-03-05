Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SBRA. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upped their target price on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $20.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.95. Sabra Healthcare REIT has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $21.07.

Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). Sabra Healthcare REIT had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $201.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sabra Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.590 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sabra Healthcare REIT will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. Sabra Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 187.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 164.6% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT in the third quarter worth $30,000. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc (NASDAQ: SBRA) is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates net?lease healthcare properties. Its diversified portfolio spans senior housing communities, skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers, outpatient medical facilities, medical office buildings, hospitals and life science properties. Sabra structures long?term, triple?net lease agreements with healthcare operators, providing stable rental income streams while allowing tenants to focus on patient care and operational excellence.

Serving a broad spectrum of care segments, Sabra’s tenants include both regional and national providers of assisted living, independent living, memory care, post?acute rehabilitation and research and development laboratories.

