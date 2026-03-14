Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Sells 320,000 Shares of Coincheck Group N.V. $CNCK

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Coincheck Group N.V. (NASDAQ:CNCK – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 854,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320,000 shares during the quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned about 0.66% of Coincheck Group worth $3,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNCK. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Coincheck Group by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 127,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 69,377 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Coincheck Group by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 37,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 16,019 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Coincheck Group by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 15,983 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Coincheck Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Coincheck Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. 33.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Coincheck Group Stock Down 1.3%

CNCK stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. Coincheck Group N.V. has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $9.49. The company has a market cap of $319.44 million, a PE ratio of 117.56 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coincheck Group ( NASDAQ:CNCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Coincheck Group had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 0.01%.The firm had revenue of $914.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.73 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNCK. Compass Point began coverage on Coincheck Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Coincheck Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Coincheck Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Coincheck Group

About Coincheck Group

(Free Report)

Coincheck Group (NASDAQ:CNCK) is a digital asset platform specializing in cryptocurrency trading and blockchain-based financial services. Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, Coincheck operates one of the country’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, offering a suite of services for both retail and institutional clients. Its platform supports spot trading of major digital assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and a variety of altcoins, complemented by secure wallet solutions and a range of order types designed to meet diverse trading needs.

Originally established in 2012, Coincheck gained early prominence in Japan’s evolving digital currency market.

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