Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Makes New $14.12 Million Investment in Mobileye Global Inc. $MBLY

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,120,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Mobileye Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perbak Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Mobileye Global by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perbak Capital Partners LLP now owns 53,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Mobileye Global by 8,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Mobileye Global by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,161,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,404,000 after buying an additional 161,346 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP increased its position in Mobileye Global by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 46,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 21,685 shares during the period. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mobileye Global during the 3rd quarter worth $2,190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MBLY. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Arete Research downgraded shares of Mobileye Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.70 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mobileye Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.89.

Mobileye Global Stock Down 0.3%

MBLY opened at $7.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 0.59. Mobileye Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.54 and a twelve month high of $20.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.69.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $446.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.69 million. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 20.70% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mobileye Global Inc (NASDAQ: MBLY) is a leader in the development of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies. Headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel, the company designs and supplies computer vision-based solutions that enable vehicles to detect and respond to road conditions, obstacles and signage. Mobileye’s core offering centers on its proprietary EyeQ system-on-a-chip (SoC) family, which processes video streams from automotive cameras to deliver features such as lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, collision prevention and traffic sign recognition.

Founded in 1999 by Prof.

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