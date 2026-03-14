CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Rothschild & Co Redburn Analyst Says

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Rothschild & Co Redburn from $333.00 to $347.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CME. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, February 6th. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $311.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $302.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $312.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $319.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.53.

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CME Group Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $311.40 on Thursday. CME Group has a 1 year low of $248.53 and a 1 year high of $329.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $295.80 and its 200-day moving average is $278.94. The company has a market capitalization of $112.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.24.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 62.45%.The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CME Group will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In related news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 748 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $224,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,700. This trade represents a 21.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.65, for a total transaction of $1,300,530.00. Following the sale, the director owned 43,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,317,117.55. This trade represents a 8.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,248 shares of company stock worth $1,616,700. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CME Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of CME Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting CME Group

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About CME Group

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CME Group Inc is a global markets company that operates some of the world’s largest and most liquid derivatives exchanges, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and COMEX. The firm offers futures and options contracts across a broad range of asset classes — including interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities and metals — and serves a diverse client base of institutional investors, commercial hedgers, brokers and retail participants.

The company’s core services include electronic trading on the CME Globex platform, central clearing through CME Clearing, and distribution of market data, indexes and analytics.

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