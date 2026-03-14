Comerica Bank increased its stake in Everpure, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 548,469 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,377 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Everpure were worth $45,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Everpure in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Everpure during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everpure during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everpure by 186.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Everpure in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PSTG shares. Susquehanna set a $105.00 price objective on Everpure in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Everpure in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Everpure from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Tigress Financial set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Everpure in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Everpure from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.53.

Everpure Stock Up 0.8%

PSTG opened at $61.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 111.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.76. Everpure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.51 and a fifty-two week high of $100.59.

Everpure (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. Everpure had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 5.14%.The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Everpure’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Everpure, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Everpure news, insider Ajay Singh sold 7,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $481,930.92. Following the sale, the insider owned 215,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,441,209.74. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Everpure

(Free Report)

Everpure, Inc (NYSE: PSTG), formerly known as Pure Storage, Inc, is a technology company that designs and sells data storage hardware and software for enterprise and cloud environments. The company is best known for its all-flash storage arrays engineered to deliver high performance, low latency, and simplified management compared with traditional disk-based systems. Its product portfolio includes purpose-built arrays and software aimed at transactional databases, virtualized infrastructures, analytics, and large-scale file and object workloads.

Key product and software offerings include the FlashArray family for block storage and FlashBlade for file and object workloads, together with Purity, the company’s storage operating environment.

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