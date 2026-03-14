Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Sells 400,000 Shares of Sportradar Group AG $SRAD

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) by 80.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400,000 shares during the quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sportradar Group were worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 10,125.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Sportradar Group by 113.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Sportradar Group by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sportradar Group by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Sportradar Group by 788.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter.

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Sportradar Group Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:SRAD opened at $18.66 on Friday. Sportradar Group AG has a one year low of $15.73 and a one year high of $32.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.53 and a 200-day moving average of $23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.55 and a beta of 2.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sportradar Group ( NASDAQ:SRAD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.09). Sportradar Group had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 7.73%.The business had revenue of $432.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.59 million. Sportradar Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sportradar Group AG will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

SRAD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial set a $32.00 price objective on Sportradar Group in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Sportradar Group from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.16.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SRAD

Sportradar Group Profile

(Free Report)

Sportradar Group is a global leader in digital sports data and content, delivering real-time statistics, analytics and sports betting solutions to clients across the gaming, media and sports federation sectors. The company aggregates and processes live data from more than 800,000 sporting events each year, providing feeds for pre-match and in-play odds, visualization tools and managed trading services. Its products also include integrity services, which monitor betting markets for irregularities and help sports organizations safeguard competition outcomes.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in St.

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