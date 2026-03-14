AppLovin Corporation $APP Shares Bought by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the quarter. AppLovin accounts for approximately 1.2% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $28,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 58.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $620,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in AppLovin by 205.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 62,804 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.43, for a total value of $30,549,749.72. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 3,255,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,462,445.39. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.04, for a total transaction of $23,302,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,480,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,972,140.56. The trade was a 1.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 188,033 shares of company stock worth $90,662,374 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Stock Performance

NASDAQ APP opened at $458.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.04, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $494.31 and a 200 day moving average of $573.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. AppLovin Corporation has a twelve month low of $200.50 and a twelve month high of $745.61.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 245.64% and a net margin of 57.42%.AppLovin’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key AppLovin News

Here are the key news stories impacting AppLovin this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on AppLovin from $860.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group set a $740.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 target price (down from $800.00) on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Evercore reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $654.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AppLovin

AppLovin Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin’s technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin’s offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

See Also

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