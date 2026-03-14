Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Pioneer Acquisition I Corp. $PACH

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2026

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:PACHFree Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned 0.79% of Pioneer Acquisition I as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACH. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Acquisition I in the third quarter worth about $6,731,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Acquisition I during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,895,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Acquisition I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,975,000. Mangrove Partners IM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Acquisition I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,482,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Pioneer Acquisition I in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,066,000.

Pioneer Acquisition I Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ PACH opened at $10.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.06. Pioneer Acquisition I Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $10.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PACH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Pioneer Acquisition I from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Pioneer Acquisition I in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PACH

Pioneer Acquisition I Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Acquisition I (NASDAQ: PACH) is a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), commonly known as a blank-check company. Like other SPACs, its principal business purpose is to identify, negotiate and complete a business combination with one or more operating companies. Until a qualifying transaction is completed, the entity typically has no substantive operating business of its own and holds capital raised from public investors in trust.

As a SPAC, Pioneer Acquisition I’s activities generally include sourcing potential targets, conducting due diligence, negotiating transaction terms, and seeking shareholder approval for any proposed business combination.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Pioneer Acquisition I (NASDAQ:PACH)

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