Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.09), FiscalAI reports. Kayne Anderson BDC had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 46.55%.The business had revenue of ($25.53) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.48 million.

NYSE:KBDC traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.66. 448,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,918. Kayne Anderson BDC has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $17.38. The company has a market capitalization of $934.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.52.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KBDC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Kayne Anderson BDC from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Kayne Anderson BDC from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Kayne Anderson BDC from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kayne Anderson BDC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Birchview Capital LP bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. VARCOV Co. bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Global View Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kayne Anderson BDC by 50.0% during the second quarter. Global View Capital Management LLC now owns 15,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc (NYSE: KBDC) is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company structured as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The firm focuses on providing bespoke financing solutions to U.S. middle-market companies, offering first-lien and second-lien secured loans, unitranche facilities, mezzanine debt and selected equity co-investments. KBDC targets businesses with EBITDA profiles generally ranging from $10 million to $100 million, aiming to generate attractive income and potential capital appreciation for shareholders.

The company’s portfolio spans a variety of sectors, including healthcare, technology, energy services, consumer products and industrials.

