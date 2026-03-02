Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Issues Earnings Results

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01), FiscalAI reports. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 27.58% and a negative net margin of 8.01%.The company had revenue of $64.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.31 million.

Cerus Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of Cerus stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $2.53. 1,725,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,403,878. Cerus has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $485.99 million, a P/E ratio of -31.63 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average is $1.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cerus during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in Cerus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Cerus during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cerus in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CERS shares. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cerus in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Cerus Corporation is a biomedical products company dedicated to enhancing the safety of blood transfusions worldwide. Its flagship offering, the INTERCEPT Blood System, employs pathogen reduction technology designed to inactivate a broad spectrum of viruses, bacteria, and parasites in donated platelets and plasma. This approach aims to mitigate the risk of transfusion-transmitted infections and improve blood component safety for patients.

The INTERCEPT platform integrates seamlessly into existing blood center workflows, providing a one-step treatment process for collected blood products.

