Insider Selling: Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) Director Karen Marie Rapp sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.59, for a total transaction of $97,795.00. Following the sale, the director owned 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,360.65. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Plexus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $195.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.59. Plexus Corp. has a 1-year low of $103.43 and a 1-year high of $211.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Plexus alerts:

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. Plexus had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Plexus’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Plexus has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.950 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Plexus

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLXS. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Plexus by 7.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 240,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,753,000 after purchasing an additional 45,425 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in Plexus in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,655,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Plexus by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 27,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after buying an additional 7,393 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in Plexus by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 41,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,554,000 after buying an additional 9,076 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Williams Trading set a $195.00 target price on Plexus in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Plexus from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Plexus from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Zacks Research raised shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.20.

View Our Latest Report on Plexus

About Plexus

(Get Free Report)

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ: PLXS) is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and precision engineered electronics solutions. Headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin, the company partners with original equipment manufacturers across industries such as medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, computing, and communications. Plexus offers a full suite of services that span new product introduction, product lifecycle management, supply chain management, printed circuit board assembly, system integration, and aftermarket support.

Founded in 1979, Plexus has grown from a regional electronics assembler into a multinational organization with manufacturing and engineering centers across North America, Europe, and Asia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.