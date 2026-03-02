Nikhil Chandhok Sells 20,000 Shares of Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) Stock

Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL – Get Free Report) insider Nikhil Chandhok sold 20,000 shares of Circle Internet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 425,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,276,550. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Nikhil Chandhok also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Circle Internet Group alerts:

On Monday, December 22nd, Nikhil Chandhok sold 10,000 shares of Circle Internet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $900,000.00.

On Friday, December 12th, Nikhil Chandhok sold 10,000 shares of Circle Internet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00.

Circle Internet Group Price Performance

NYSE CRCL traded up $12.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.19. 32,585,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,431,398. The firm has a market cap of $22.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.61. Circle Internet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.90 and a 12-month high of $298.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Circle Internet Group ( NYSE:CRCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $770.23 million for the quarter. Circle Internet Group’s revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CRCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Circle Internet Group in a report on Monday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research lowered Circle Internet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Circle Internet Group in a report on Monday, February 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $190.00 price target on shares of Circle Internet Group in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Circle Internet Group

Institutional Trading of Circle Internet Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new position in Circle Internet Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,647,694,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,547,214,000. IDG Accel China Capital II Associates L.P. bought a new position in shares of Circle Internet Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $554,792,000. Accel XI Associates L.L.C. bought a new stake in Circle Internet Group in the fourth quarter worth $513,844,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Circle Internet Group by 61.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,578,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126,072 shares during the last quarter.

Circle Internet Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Circle Internet Group (NYSE: CRCL) is a financial technology company that builds infrastructure to enable businesses and developers to use and move money on public blockchains. Co-founded by Jeremy Allaire and Sean Neville, the company is best known as a principal issuer and steward of USD Coin (USDC), a dollar-pegged stablecoin developed through the CENTRE Consortium, which Circle co-founded with Coinbase. Jeremy Allaire serves as CEO and has been a visible leader in the company’s strategy and public engagement around digital currency and payments innovation.

Circle’s core products and services center on digital currency issuance and programmable payments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Circle Internet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Circle Internet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.