Daniel Pietrzak Buys 5,000 Shares of FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Stock

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $56,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 64,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,000. This trade represents a 8.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.86. 8,954,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,385,747. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 362.00 and a beta of 0.84. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $23.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $348.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.59 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 5.21%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1,595.0%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,000.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FSK shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on FS KKR Capital from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on FS KKR Capital from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSK. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) is a closed-end, externally managed business development company that primarily invests in private middle-market U.S. companies. The firm seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation by structuring investments in floating-rate senior secured loans, unitranche financings, second lien debt and mezzanine instruments. As a business development company, FSK provides financing solutions designed to support growth initiatives, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts and recapitalizations for privately held enterprises.

Established in 2018 through a strategic partnership between FS Investment Corporation and KKR Credit Advisors, a division of global investment firm KKR & Co Inc, FSK combines the credit underwriting capabilities of KKR’s global platform with FS’s expertise in private credit markets.

