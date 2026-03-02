Daniel Pietrzak Buys 5,000 Shares of FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Stock

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $56,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 64,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,000. This trade represents a 8.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
FS KKR Capital Stock Up 0.6%
Shares of FS KKR Capital stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.86. 8,954,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,385,747. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 362.00 and a beta of 0.84. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $23.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05.
FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $348.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.59 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 5.21%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
FS KKR Capital Announces Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FSK shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on FS KKR Capital from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on FS KKR Capital from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSK. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.
FS KKR Capital Company Profile
FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) is a closed-end, externally managed business development company that primarily invests in private middle-market U.S. companies. The firm seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation by structuring investments in floating-rate senior secured loans, unitranche financings, second lien debt and mezzanine instruments. As a business development company, FSK provides financing solutions designed to support growth initiatives, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts and recapitalizations for privately held enterprises.
Established in 2018 through a strategic partnership between FS Investment Corporation and KKR Credit Advisors, a division of global investment firm KKR & Co Inc, FSK combines the credit underwriting capabilities of KKR’s global platform with FS’s expertise in private credit markets.
