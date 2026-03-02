Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) Director Sells $820,000.00 in Stock

Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL – Get Free Report) Director M Michele Burns sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $820,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 305,230 shares in the company, valued at $25,028,860. The trade was a 3.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Circle Internet Group Stock Up 15.3%

Shares of NYSE:CRCL traded up $12.75 on Monday, reaching $96.19. 32,585,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,431,398. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.61. Circle Internet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.90 and a fifty-two week high of $298.99.

Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $770.23 million during the quarter. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on CRCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Circle Internet Group from $147.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research report on Monday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Circle Internet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Circle Internet Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.12.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Circle Internet Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Circle Internet Group by 3,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Circle Internet Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Circle Internet Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Circle Internet Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000.

Circle Internet Group (NYSE: CRCL) is a financial technology company that builds infrastructure to enable businesses and developers to use and move money on public blockchains. Co-founded by Jeremy Allaire and Sean Neville, the company is best known as a principal issuer and steward of USD Coin (USDC), a dollar-pegged stablecoin developed through the CENTRE Consortium, which Circle co-founded with Coinbase. Jeremy Allaire serves as CEO and has been a visible leader in the company’s strategy and public engagement around digital currency and payments innovation.

Circle’s core products and services center on digital currency issuance and programmable payments.

