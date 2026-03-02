Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) CAO Patricia Carr Sells 1,117 Shares

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,117 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total transaction of $213,246.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 9,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,763,053.85. The trade was a 10.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Patricia Carr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 26th, Patricia Carr sold 1,253 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.11, for a total value of $243,219.83.

On Friday, December 5th, Patricia Carr sold 4,660 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.20, for a total value of $797,792.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $190.46. 725,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,928. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.22. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1 year low of $95.49 and a 1 year high of $198.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 8.35%.The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 16.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JAZZ. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $219.00 price objective (up from $147.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 14,538 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 725 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,203 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies in neuroscience and oncology. The company’s research and development efforts target unmet medical needs in sleep disorders, hematologic malignancies, rare neurological conditions and solid tumors. Jazz’s product portfolio includes therapies for narcolepsy, hepatic veno-occlusive disease, acute myeloid leukemia and other serious disorders.

Flagship products from Jazz Pharmaceuticals include Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) and Xywav® (calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sodium oxybates) for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy.

