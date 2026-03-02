Eldridge AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOX) Short Interest Down 37.4% in February

Eldridge AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 145,758 shares, a decrease of 37.4% from the January 29th total of 232,696 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,416 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,416 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLOX. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Eldridge AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $377,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eldridge AAA CLO ETF by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 9,904 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eldridge AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,263,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Eldridge AAA CLO ETF by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 122,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 52,434 shares in the last quarter.

CLOX traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.61. The stock had a trading volume of 309,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,112. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.56. Eldridge AAA CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $25.71.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 3rd were given a $0.1045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. This is a positive change from Eldridge AAA CLO ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

The Panagram AAA CLO ETF (CLOX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated collateralized loan obligations rated AAA and of any maturity. CLOX was launched on Jul 19, 2023 and is issued by Panagram.

