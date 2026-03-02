Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BSTP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BSTP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 11,158 shares, a decline of 35.4% from the January 29th total of 17,276 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,860 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 7,860 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 221,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,242,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 16,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 10,383 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 70.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period.

Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA BSTP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.35. 9,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,426. The company has a market cap of $56.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.71. Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $29.54 and a 12-month high of $38.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.37 and a 200 day moving average of $36.69.

About Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF

The Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (BSTP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for exposure to the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) with buffered losses and gains through the active use of FLEX options, rebalanced monthly. The fund intends to opportunistically reset its portfolio prior to the one-year expiration date of the options. BSTP was launched on Mar 8, 2022 and is managed by Innovator.

