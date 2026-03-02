Short Interest in Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:STCE) Grows By 53.6%

Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:STCE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 32,427 shares, an increase of 53.6% from the January 29th total of 21,116 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 232,726 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 232,726 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA:STCE traded up $1.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.69. 102,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,280. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.52. Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF has a 1-year low of $28.07 and a 1-year high of $109.64. The firm has a market cap of $250.97 million, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF by 365.5% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 32,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 25,806 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its position in Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF by 1,004.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,390,000. Quattro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,093,000. Finally, Advyzon Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $475,000.

About Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF

The Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF (STCE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Schwab Crypto Thematic index. The fund tracks an index of globally listed companies that enable the cryptocurrency ecosystem. The fund selects and weights companies based on thematic relevance through a proprietary NLP algorithm. STCE was launched on Aug 4, 2022 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

