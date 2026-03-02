iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 139,843 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the January 29th total of 103,718 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 138,463 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 138,463 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

iShares MSCI Thailand ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:THD traded down $3.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,713. The company has a market cap of $290.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.61. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a one year low of $45.23 and a one year high of $75.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.69 and its 200-day moving average is $61.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Thailand ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the third quarter valued at about $324,000. 67.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iShares MSCI Thailand ETF

The iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (THD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Thailand IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the Thai equity market. THD was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

