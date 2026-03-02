SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 8,947,056 shares, a growth of 66.9% from the January 29th total of 5,362,024 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,691,548 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 3,691,548 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPEM. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,031.0% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 147.9% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.4%

NYSEARCA SPEM traded down $0.69 on Monday, hitting $49.83. 9,552,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,292,883. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.06 and a 200-day moving average of $47.39. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.56. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.38 and a 52 week high of $51.35.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

