Cheche Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CCG) Short Interest Down 43.9% in February

Cheche Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CCG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 133,207 shares, a decrease of 43.9% from the January 29th total of 237,527 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,513 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company's shares are sold short.

Cheche Group Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ CCG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.79. 5,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,113. Cheche Group has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.40 million, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 0.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheche Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cheche Group stock. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cheche Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CCG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. 19.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cheche Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About Cheche Group

Cheche Group Inc offer auto insurance technology platform. The company evolved into a comprehensive, data-driven technology platform which offers a full suite of services and products for digital insurance transactions and insurance SaaS solutions principally in China. Cheche Group Inc, formerly known as Prime Impact, is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Further Reading

