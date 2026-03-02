Global X CleanTech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Short Interest Down 27.1% in February

Global X CleanTech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,860 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the January 29th total of 3,922 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,220 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,220 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X CleanTech ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X CleanTech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X CleanTech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Global X CleanTech ETF by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLVD Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Global X CleanTech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,252,000.

Get Global X CleanTech ETF alerts:

Global X CleanTech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CTEC stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.76. 2,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,298. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.48. Global X CleanTech ETF has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $64.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.63.

Global X CleanTech ETF Announces Dividend

Global X CleanTech ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a $0.2802 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 104.0%.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X CleanTech ETF (CTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global CleanTech index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global companies involved in the development and production of technologies that reduce negative impact on the environment. CTEC was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X CleanTech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X CleanTech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.