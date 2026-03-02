American Airlines Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 138,766 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 41% compared to the average daily volume of 98,607 put options.

Several brokerages have commented on AAL. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Argus upgraded shares of American Airlines Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.73.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Titan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,498,000. Compound Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,349,837 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $51,353,000 after acquiring an additional 96,145 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 151.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 104,251 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 62,812 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 59,864 shares of the airline’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAL stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.57. The company had a trading volume of 45,233,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,002,008. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.22. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $16.50.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.22). American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 0.20%.The company had revenue of $14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. American Airlines Group has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.500–0.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-2.700 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc is a leading global airline holding company headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. Formed in December 2013 through the merger of AMR Corporation (parent of American Airlines) and US Airways Group, the company operates one of the world’s largest passenger and cargo networks. Its subsidiaries include American Airlines, which provides mainline service, and American Eagle, a network of regional carriers operating short- and medium-haul routes on behalf of the mainline carrier.

The company offers scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo to more than 350 destinations in over 50 countries.

